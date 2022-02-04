© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ House of Representatives vote to limits on race and gender education

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 4, 2022 at 5:55 AM MST
EDUCATION.jpg

Arizona’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted to put limits on race and gender education in schools.

The bill sent to the Senate on Thursday is part of the GOP’s nationwide push to block diversity instruction Republicans have termed “critical race theory.”

Teaching around race and diversity has been on the rise alongside a broader acknowledgment that racial injustice continues in America. Those efforts have spurred a backlash, particularly among Republican voters who say schools should be focusing on core academic subjects.

Democrats said the measure would chill discussions about history and contemporary events.

