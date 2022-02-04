AZ Republicans push for abortion ban after 15 weeks

Arizona Republicans want to move swiftly to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision that could bring seismic changes to abortion availability in the United States.

Arizona already has some of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws, including one that would automatically outlaw it if the high court fully overturns Roe v. Wade.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance the 15-week ban in case the Supreme Court further limits abortion rights but stops short of fully overturning Roe. The measure closely mirrors a Mississippi law that is under review at the Supreme Court.