COVID-19 cases in Coconino County decline for second week in a row

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM MST
A health care worker administers a throat swab test at a drive-in COVID-19 testing center.
AP, file
/
A health care worker administers a throat swab test at a drive-in COVID-19 testing center.

COVID-19 infections in Coconino County appear to be continuing a steady decline.

According to the Department of Health and Human Service’s weekly virus update, 1,707 new known cases were confirmed during the last full week of January.

It follows an all-time high for weekly cases reported earlier in the month at more than 3,500.

Though confirmed infections in the county have dropped, the the newest numbers are still almost four times higher than the same week last year as the omicron variant has driven a nationwide surge.

In the county’s report, Flagstaff had the highest rate of new infections in the county, and Williams continues to have the lowest percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Arizona health officials Friday confirmed more than 9,000 new known daily cases and 100 more deaths from COVID.

