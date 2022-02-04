Navajo Nation, Mohave County COVID-19 case updates

According to a press release late Thursday Mohave County reported 518 new confirmed COVID-19 cases this week since Monday at noon. That breaks down to about 200 new cases in Kingman and Bullhead City each, as well as 99 new cases in Lake Havasu City. Four deaths were reported over that time period, Three of the four deaths are from the Kingman area.

Navajo Nation health officials reported 153 new known cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday. Leaders continue to urge tribal members to get vaccinated and boosted. About 64% of the reservation’s total population has now been fully vaccinated.

That’s compared to about 58% of all Arizonans who are now fully vaccinated against COVID.

State health officials reported nearly 7,800 new know cases and 61 more deaths from the virus on Thursday. The omicron-driven surge has caused all-time high daily case numbers in Arizona and again pushed hospitals to their capacities. But officials say the winter spike is beginning to level off as it is in some other areas of the U-S.

The New York Times has been tracking COVID-19 in Arizona and reported 241 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Yavapai County on Thursday along with 192 new cases in Coconino County.