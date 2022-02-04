Sheriff's officials investigating second recent serious crash on Townsend-Winona Road

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second serious collision in three days on Townsend-Winona Road east of Flagstaff.

On Thursday, they say the wrong-way driver of a Ford Expedition crashed into another car.

Michael Siffert of Flagstaff was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for evaluation and suspicion of DUI.

Deputies eventually discovered drug paraphernalia and illegally manufactured weapons in the vehicle along with a possible explosive device that was found to be non-threatening.

Siffert is a prohibited possessor and was booked into the Coconino County jail on multiple charges.

In addition, on Tuesday a 72-year-old Flagstaff man was killed in what sheriff’s officials called a road rage incident on Townsend-Winona Road.

Jack Kimball reportedly slammed into another vehicle while driving on the shoulder but lost control and crashed into a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.