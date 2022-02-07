© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ex-Maricopa County attorney says current office in chaos

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 7, 2022 at 12:43 PM MST
Allister Adel
Campaign photo
/
Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel is facing allegations her office is in chaos as questions about her sobriety mount.

A mentor and predecessor of Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel says her office is in turmoil as questions about her ability to deal with her sobriety issues mount.

Former county attorney Rick Romley tells The Arizona Republic that members of her office have told him morale is at an all-time low.

Adel, however, calls the claims “hearsay and conjecture.” She attributes the low morale to her office being understaffed.

In September, Adel raised concerns when she confirmed she was working remotely from an out-of-state treatment facility.

She was being treated for alcohol issues, an eating disorder and other issues. Maricopa County is the third-largest prosecutorial agency in the country.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Maricopa CountyMaricopa County Attorney's Office
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press