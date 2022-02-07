Flagstaff police seek public's help in locating missing person, Norma Cravens

UPDATE 2/7/22: According to the Flagstaff Police Department, Norma Cravens was found and returned home by a concerned citizen and is in good condition.

The Flagstaff Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Authorities say 66-year-old Norma Cravens left her Flagstaff residence Sunday afternoon for her normal walk in the woods but did not return. Her family looked for her in a wooded area near her home on Adirondack Avenue but was unable to locate her.

Cravens is said to have memory problems and is showing signs of possible dementia. She left her home without her phone or any water.

She is 5’8”, 165 pounds with shoulder length dark hair. She may have been wearing a bright red hooded jacket when she left for her walk.

Anyone with information on Cravens’ whereabouts or well-being is urged to call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414, or 911.

