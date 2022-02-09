Chino Valley job fair will represent more than 900 available positions

Yavapai College and the Regional Economic Development Center will sponsor a job fair in Chino Valley on Friday, February 18th. The event will be at Chino Valley High School from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Attendees can learn about the latest career opportunities and job openings for both part and full-time employment.

Representatives from businesses, healthcare and nonprofit organizations will be available to meet with fairgoers.

According to a press release from Yavapai College, there will be at least 60 businesses represented at the job fair with more than 900 positions available.

For more information, contact Lorette at the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, 928-636-2493 or director@chinovalley.org. Or, contact Katherine Anderson at the Regional Economic Development Center, 928-776-2008, katherine.anderson@yc.edu.