Dole Food Company will offer Learning Garden grants to two Arizona K-5 schools

The largest producer of fruits and vegetables in the world is offering grants to two Arizona elementary schools to start learning gardens.

The Dole Food Company is accepting applications to nominate K-5 schools for the grants. They must be located within a 10-mile radius of a Bashas’ or Food City grocery store.

Two elementary schools will be selected to receive a Learning Garden, which includes a raised bed garden, lesson plans, garden supplies, a cooking cart and tips for garden maintenance.

Schools with existing gardens are eligible to win an expansion package.

The Learning Garden program is a multidisciplinary plan, ranging from nutrition to science to math, arts and culture.

Applications will be accepted through February 28th with the winners announced in March.

More information is at:

https://dolesunshine.com/us/en/press-releases/dole-packaged-foods-learning-garden-grant0.html