KNAU and Arizona News

Voting rights advocates push for sweeping ballot initiative in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 9, 2022 at 7:58 AM MST
Associated Press
Voting rights advocates on Tuesday announced plans for a sweeping Arizona ballot initiative they say would “protect the freedom to vote” from Republican lawmakers pushing to remake voting laws based on false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

The wide-ranging initiative would roll back recent changes approved by Republican lawmakers to voting and initiative laws.

It would also automatically update voter rolls using driver’s license records and eliminate registration deadlines, allowing people to register and vote on the same day.

The proposal comes with Arizona at the center of the threat to faith in democracy.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News voting rightsArizona elections
Associated Press
