Washington homicide suspects arrested in Mohave County

The U.S. Marshal Service has arrested three people in Mohave County suspected of homicide in Washington State.

Authorities say Brenda Rasmussen and her two sons Danny and Andrew Jones were arrested Monday after a series of search warrants were served on a place of business and a personal residence.

Rasmussen is accused of killing her husband last December and burying him on her property in Stevens County. When cadaver dogs located the victim, Rasmussen and her sons fled the state.

Authorities were tipped off that they were possibly hiding in Mohave County. An investigation and surveillance led to their arrests.

All three were booked into the Mohave County Detention Center and are awaiting extradition to Washington where they face charges of rendering criminal assistance under 1st degree murder.