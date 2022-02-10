2022 American Mosaic Award recognizes journalists reporting on underrepresented communities

Two freelance journalists have been awarded the 2022 American Mosaic Journalism Prize for their work reporting on underrepresented or misrepresented groups in the United States.

Julian Brave NoiseCat and Ryan Christopher Jones were each awarded $100,000 by the Heising-Simons Foundation based in Los Altos, California. The prize was announced Wednesday.

The foundation said NoiseCat has reported extensively on the lives of Indigenous people. He is a member of the Canim Lake Band Tsq’escen in British Columbia and a Rhodes Scholar.

Jones is a Mexican-American photojournalist and anthropologist whose work has examined the lives of immigrants in California, New York and elsewhere, along with issues such as the drug overdose crisis.

Both have been featured in major publications including The New York Times and The Guardian.