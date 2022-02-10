Crews respond to wildfire south of Prescott near Palace Station
Officials with the Prescott National Forest say crews are fighting a wildfire south of Prescott near Palace Station.
The blaze was reported late Wednesday afternoon. It’s been named the Yankee Doodle Fire.
It’s reportedly 5-10 acres in size at this time. Firefighters are on scene using a full suppression strategy to gain 100 percent containment.
Smoke may be visible from multiple locations including Wilhoit, Mayer, and Prescott Valley.
Officials say there are currently no values at risk.