Yavapai-Apache police officer shot, suspect at large, person of interest wanted for questioning

A tribal police officer is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday night on the Yavapai-Apache Nation in the Verde Valley.

In a statement released earlier today, the FBI said officers were responding to a report of gunfire when the suspect got out of a vehicle, started to flee on foot and then began shooting at officers.

The suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Residents of the Yavapai-Apache Nation have been advised to stay in their homes until the suspect is caught.

The wounded officer was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital and was in critical but stable condition, according to officials.

The FBI says they are looking for a person of interest who may have information about the incident. He is Valentin Rodriguez, described as a Hispanic male, 5’9”, about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be a member of or connected to the Yavapai-Apache tribe.

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at (623)466-1999, or call 911.