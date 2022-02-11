COVID-19 case update for Friday, February 11, 2022

The Arizona Department of Health today reported more than 2,700 new COVID-19 infections and 52 known virus-related deaths.

The latest figures bring the state’s total death toll since the pandemic began to over 27,000.

The state’s dashboard shows that COVID-related hospitalizations are declining and daily cases are starting to level off after a record number of cases just a month ago from the omicron surge.

Daily numbers of deaths statewide continue to fluctuate.

The Navajo Health Department reported 78 new known cases of COVID-19 and 3 additional deaths on Thursday. Navajo Nation leaders continue to urge tribal members to get vaccinated and boosted.

On Thursday, Mohave County reported 329 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since Monday. That accounts for 175 new cases in Bullhead City, 96 in Kingman and 53 new cases in Lake Havasu City. 14 deaths were reported over that time period, 11 of which were from the Kingman area.

The New York Times has been tracking COVID-19 in Arizona and reports 180 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Yavapai County on Thursday, while Coconino County reported 89 new cases.