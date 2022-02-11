© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Gunslinging ad released by AZ Republican candidate for U.S. Senate draws backlash

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published February 11, 2022 at 7:55 AM MST
A Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona is taking heat for an Old West-style ad showing him shooting weapons out of the hands of President Joe Biden, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Critics say the ad by businessman Jim Lamon is irresponsible as it depicts violence against elected officials.

The ad is also drawing swift backlash from democrats on social media because Senator Kelly is married to former Representative Gabby Giffords who was shot and injured 10 years ago in Tucson.

Lamon’s campaign released the ad Thursday, it’s expected to air during the Super Bowl this Sunday in the Tucson area and statewide after the big game.

The ad shows actors portraying the Democratic officials arriving in an Old West town wearing cowboy hats and dressed as gunslingers. Dressed as the sheriff, Lamon arrives and says it's “time for a showdown.” When the Democrats draw weapons, Lamon shoots them out of their hands.

KNAU and Arizona News Joe BidenMark KellyHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosijim lamonArizona elections
