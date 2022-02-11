Prescott's Yankee Doodle Fire 90% contained

Firefighters continue to make progress on the 7-acre Yankee Doodle Fire burning south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District.

It was reported Wednesday afternoon approximately 12 miles south of Prescott near Palace Station. Fire officials say it’s now 90% contained.

Today crews will continue to secure and mop-up the perimeter of the fire and monitor as interior fuels continue to burn.

The fire poses no threat to life or property.

Forest officials say the Yankee Doodle Fire is a reminder that wildfires can happen any time of year. Unattended campfires are the leading cause of human-caused wildfires.

https://wildlandfire.az.gov/wildfire-prevention

https://smokeybear.com/en/prevention-how-tos/campfire-safety