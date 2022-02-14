Flagstaff man arrested after downtown shooting

A Flagstaff man was arrested Sunday and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility following a shooting in the city’s downtown area.

According to Flagstaff police, 42-year-old Craig Asplund of Flagstaff is the suspect in Saturday’s incident.

Authorities say officers found 21-year-old Bahozhoni Lee of Red Mesa injured near the sidewalk on North San Francisco Street after he’d been shot in the abdomen.

He was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, Asplund was identified as a suspect and was eventually found in the parking lot of the Safeway on Cedar Avenue.

He was arrested and booked on a charge of aggravated assault.