KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff man arrested after downtown shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 14, 2022 at 1:25 PM MST
Flagstaff Police Department
Craig Asplund is the suspect in a shooting Saturday in downtown Flagstaff. The victim, Bahozhoni Lee, had been shot in the abdomen and was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Flagstaff man was arrested Sunday and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility following a shooting in the city’s downtown area.

According to Flagstaff police, 42-year-old Craig Asplund of Flagstaff is the suspect in Saturday’s incident.

Authorities say officers found 21-year-old Bahozhoni Lee of Red Mesa injured near the sidewalk on North San Francisco Street after he’d been shot in the abdomen.

He was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, Asplund was identified as a suspect and was eventually found in the parking lot of the Safeway on Cedar Avenue.

He was arrested and booked on a charge of aggravated assault.

KNAU STAFF
