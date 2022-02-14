© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott names new fire chief

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 14, 2022 at 6:27 AM MST
Holger Durre
City of Prescott
/
City of Prescott

The city of Prescott has named a new fire chief. Holger Durre will start the job on March 14. The 46-year-old native of Germany was chosen from among 50 applicants in a nationwide search.

He will succeed Dennis Light, who retired in late 2021 after serving as Prescott's fire chief for several years.

Durre spent most of his career at fire agencies in Fort Collins, Colorado but most recently was the deputy fire chief for support services in Boulder.

Durre says he'll work with other agencies in the Prescott region to help reduce the risk of wildfires.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Prescott
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press