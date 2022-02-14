Prescott names new fire chief

The city of Prescott has named a new fire chief. Holger Durre will start the job on March 14. The 46-year-old native of Germany was chosen from among 50 applicants in a nationwide search.

He will succeed Dennis Light, who retired in late 2021 after serving as Prescott's fire chief for several years.

Durre spent most of his career at fire agencies in Fort Collins, Colorado but most recently was the deputy fire chief for support services in Boulder.

Durre says he'll work with other agencies in the Prescott region to help reduce the risk of wildfires.