$60 million in federal infrastructure funding going to Arizona wildfire prevention

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM MST
Rafael Fire 2021
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
The Rafael Fire near Flagstaff, seen here on June 28, 2021, eventually grew to more than 78,000 acres.

More than $60 million in federal funding will be invested in wildfire prevention in Arizona.

The money comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November.

It directs funds to the 2.5-million-acre Four Forest Restoration Initiative along with Museum Fire sediment reduction designed to decrease flooding in some Flagstaff neighborhoods.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Flagstaff and C.C. Cragin watershed protection projects will also benefit from the funding.

Nationwide, the Infrastructure Act pumps $8.25 billion into wildfire prevention projects that include road and trail remediation, burned area rehabilitation, hazardous fuels reduction and improvements in drought detection and forecasting.

