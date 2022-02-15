Arizona House OKs school spending cap waiver; Senate delays

The Arizona House has voted to avert a shutdown of the state’s K-12 public school system by approving a waiver of a constitutional cap on spending.

But the Senate president says she does not yet have the votes. Tuesday's 45-14 House vote gives schools the ability to spend $1.54 billion lawmakers appropriated last year that would have put them over the constitutional spending limit.

All 28 Democrats present voted yes, but 14 of 31 Republican House members voted no.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann says she doesn't have the needed 20 votes in her chamber because some GOP senators want something in return.

Some want universal school vouchers. Schools could close if the Senate doesn't approve the waiver by March 1.