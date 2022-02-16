APS program offers free shade trees to vulnerable communities, organizations

The Arizona Public Service utility company is accepting applications for the APS Community Tree program. It awards grants for tree-planting projects in vulnerable communities, including low-income areas, Title I schools, non-profit organizations and neighborhood watch associations.

Planting trees for shade can reduce temperatures by up to 45 degrees. A study by The Nature conservancy projects the average number of days at or above 110 degrees in Phoenix will grow from 12 up to 42 by the year 2030. https://www.nature.org/en-us/about-us/where-we-work/united-states/arizona/stories-in-arizona/city-heat-air-quality.

APS’s community partnership division says planting trees now can help mitigate the impacts of heat and create “cooler, healthier spaces...that empower communities to protect the environment.”

Applicants may request a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $10,000 for tree-planting projects.

Information is at www.aps.com