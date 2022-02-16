© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona's Troy Kotsur becomes second deaf actor to be nominated for Academy Award

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF,
Associated Press
Published February 16, 2022 at 3:13 PM MST
Troy Kotsur attends the <em>CODA</em> Los Angeles photo call on July 30, 2021 in West Hollywood, Calif.
Arizona-born actor Troy Kotsur has just become the second actor who’s deaf to be nominated for an Academy Award.

His performance in the best-picture nominee CODA has elevated the 53-year-old Kotsur to Hollywood’s biggest stages while making history for the deaf community.

He’s the first deaf actor ever nominated individually for a Screen Actors Guild award.

Accepting the Gotham award for best supporting performance, he told the crowd that he wasn’t speechless but “absolutely handless right now.”

In an interview, Kotsur says he hopes all the acclaim for him will inspire deaf kids “not to feel limited.”

Kotsur is from Mesa, Arizona and attended Phoenix Day School for the Deaf.

Actor Marlee Matlin made history in 1987 when she was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Children of a Lesser God.

KNAU STAFF
Associated Press
