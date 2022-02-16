Coconino County jail inmate dies from apparent suicide

Authorities say an inmate at the Coconino County jail has died from an apparent suicide. The name of the inmate is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

County sheriff’s officials say detention officers were doing a security and welfare check around 8 p.m. Monday night when they found the inmate hanging from a bedsheet in a cell.

Officers immediately called for additional staff for assistance and began CPR until Flagstaff Fire Department paramedics arrived. The inmate was declared dead at 8:20pm.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, over 150 inmates died while in state custody last year. Ten of those deaths were attributed to suicide.