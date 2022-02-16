Minnesota man dies in skiing accident at AZ Snowbowl

A Minnesota man was killed at the Arizona Snowbowl resort Tuesday morning following a skiing accident. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Michael Amiot sustained serious head trauma and wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The accident occurred on the Phoenix run near the Grand Canyon Express chair lift. Amiot had been assisted by ski patrol to the Agassiz Lodge where they attempted life saving measures for about 30 minutes.

Medical personnel eventually pronounced him dead at the scene. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and county medical examiner will continue their investigation to determine the exact cause of death.