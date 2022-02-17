AZ House approves measure that would amend constitution to ban teaching critical race theory

Republicans in the Arizona House have approved a measure that will ask voters to amend the state constitution to ban the teaching of critical race theory in schools and bar any preferential treatment based on race.

Critical race theory is the longstanding academic concept that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.

A ban on teaching critical race theory has become a major political talking point for Republicans nationwide.

It is not taught in Arizona’s schools, but lawmakers still enacted a ban on the practice last year. The state Supreme Court struck it down because it was unconstitutionally included in the budget.

Thursday's 31-28 party-line vote in the GOP-controlled House sends the measure to the Senate.

If it is approved there, it goes on the November ballot.