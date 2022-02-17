Coconino County's annual African Diaspora Council essay and art contest focuses on Black health and wellness

The African Diaspora Advisory Council of Coconino County has added an art component to their annual essay contest. This year’s theme is “Black Health and Wellness.”

The contest is open to all grades K-12 in Coconino County. The application deadline is Sunday, February 20, 2022 .

Winning submissions will be honored in a Black History Month closing reception on February 27th.

Essay submissions may be emailed to Susie Garretson at, sgarretson@coconino.az.gov.

Art submissions can be dropped off at the Historic Murdoch Center at 203 East Brannen Avenue in Flagstaff.

More information at www.coconino.az.gov.