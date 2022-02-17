© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino County's annual African Diaspora Council essay and art contest focuses on Black health and wellness

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 17, 2022 at 3:11 PM MST
Black History Month
Ahmad Tobroni/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Black History Month Celebration Vector Template Design Illustration

The African Diaspora Advisory Council of Coconino County has added an art component to their annual essay contest. This year’s theme is “Black Health and Wellness.”

The contest is open to all grades K-12 in Coconino County. The application deadline is Sunday, February 20, 2022 .

Winning submissions will be honored in a Black History Month closing reception on February 27th.

Essay submissions may be emailed to Susie Garretson at, sgarretson@coconino.az.gov.

Art submissions can be dropped off at the Historic Murdoch Center at 203 East Brannen Avenue in Flagstaff.

More information at www.coconino.az.gov.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Black History Montharizona newsCoconino CountyAfrican Diaspora Council of Coconino Countyk-12 schools
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF