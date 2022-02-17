Flags on Navajo Nation to fly at half-staff Sunday in honor of U.S. Navy veteran

Flags on the Navajo Nation will be flown at half-staff this Sunday, February 20, in honor of U.S. Navy veteran and tribal member Wesley Simpson, Sr. The 75-year-old passed away on February 14.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued a proclamation Wednesday in honor of Simpson’s service and devotion to the Navajo Nation and the country.

Simpson was originally from Narrow Canyon, Arizona. He served four years with the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970 including two tours during the Vietnam war. He was awarded several military honors including the Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon and the First National Defense Service Medal.

Simpson was a member of the Oljato Veterans Organization for 13 years and retired after 38 years with the Kayenta School District.

Simpson is survived by his wife Elsie, their five children and 12 grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at a family plot in Narrow Canyon on Sunday.