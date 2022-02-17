© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

GOP-backed bills would ease gun rules for Arizona libraries, school grounds

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST
1 of 1

The Arizona House has given initial approval to Republican-backed bills loosening the state’s gun laws.

A bill approved on Thursday allows guns in libraries and many other public buildings. Another allows loaded firearms in vehicles on schools grounds.

GOP Rep. John Kavanagh's bill would allow concealed permit holders to carry guns into most public buildings and has repeatedly failed in recent years.

Rep. Jacqueline Parker's proposal for guns on school grounds did not make it out of the Senate last year.

Democrats oppose both measures.

Arizona has some of the least restrictive gun laws in the country.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsLIBRARYArizona Schoolsgun legislation
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press