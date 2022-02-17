© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Gov. Ducey to visit Flagstaff for local State of the State Address

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 17, 2022 at 7:09 AM MST
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will be traveling to Flagstaff this week to follow-up on January’s State of the State Address.

In a press release Wednesday the Governor’s office announced plans for Ducey to speak in Yuma on Thursday and then make two speaking stops in Flagstaff on Friday.

Starting at 10:30 a.m on Friday, Gov. Ducey is scheduled to hold a press conference at the Arizona Department of Transportation office to announce a broadband extension along Interstate-40.

He's then scheduled to be at Flagstaff's High Country Conference Center at noon to deliver a localized State of the State speech.

As in previous years, the Governor visits communities across the state to provide localized State of the State Addresses.

