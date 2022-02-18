© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Biden moves to reverse Trump-era Green Card limits

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 18, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST
biden2AP.jpeg
AP, file
/

The Biden administration has proposed reversing a rule that denies green cards to applicants who receive certain government benefits, one of former President Donald Trump’s signature moves to limit legal immigration.

The proposal announced Thursday has no immediate impact, but it's a step toward undoing Trump’s version of the “public charge” rule.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the Trump rule was “not consistent with our nation’s values.”

The Biden administration’s revisions largely restore rules that had been in place since 1999, which exempt more benefits from determination of green-card eligibility.

