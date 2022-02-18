Bodycam footage released in Phoenix police ambush

Phoenix police on Thursday released 26 seconds of body camera footage of last week’s ambush and barricade situation that left five patrol officers shot and four others injured.

The graphic footage shows a police officer walking toward a home where a woman had been shot around 2 a.m. last Friday.

The woman later died. Her baby was at the home during the standoff and was unharmed.

In the video, a man raises a handgun and fires at least six shots at the officer, who was severely wounded on his right arm and couldn’t return fire. The officer is heard running away frantically.