KNAU and Arizona News

GOP bill would require state contractors to certify they won’t refuse service to firearms-related company

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 18, 2022 at 2:31 PM MST
A proposal that would bar Arizona government agencies from contracting with firms that refuse to do business with a firearms company is getting strong support from majority Republicans but tough pushback from the banking industry.

GOP Rep. Frank Carroll’s bill would require companies doing business with the state or local governments to certify they won’t refuse to service a firearms-related company.

Carroll and other GOP supporters said their issue is that some banks are refusing to do business with firms involved with the firearms industry and impacting their Second Amendment rights.

Banking group representatives say the proposal takes away their rights to run their businesses as they see fit and they're needlessly caught in a political battle.

