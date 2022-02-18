Lane closures next week for sections of I-17 and SR89A near Jerome

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for daytime lane closures next week on State Route 89A in Jerome.

Crews will be removing vegetation along the roadway from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, February 22nd through the 24th.

SR 89A will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north-and-southbound travel between mileposts 342-349.

Flaggers and a pilot car will guide drivers through the work zone. ADOT says motorists should expect delays up to 30 minutes.

More information is at ADOT’s Traveler Information Site, www.az511.gov.

ADOT is also planning overnight lane closures on Interstate 17 as preliminary work gets underway on an improvement project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point.

ADOT officials say north-and-southbound lanes will be narrowed to one lane at multiple locations beginning next Tuesday, February 22nd, between New River and Bumble Bee Road as crews conduct geotechnical work.

Additional lane restrictions will continue through February into March.

Project information is available on ADOT’s project website, www.improvingi17.com.