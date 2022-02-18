Weekend Community Calendar: February, 18-21

If you're looking for something to do this weekend here's just a sample of events going on around Northern Arizona in our Weekend Community Calendar for Feb. 18-21:

—The “I Heart Pluto” Festival continues this weekend through Monday around Flagstaff. A full list of Lowell Observatory tours and virtual events can be found at www.iheartpluto.org . Friday evening Lowell Observatory and the Orpheum Theater will be presenting “A Night of Discovery” from 5-9 p.m. Featuring live presentations to commemorate the anniversary of Clyde Tombaugh’s discovery of the icy world Pluto on February 18, 1930. Tickets and a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination is required for the event.

—All weekend long, birders are invited to participate in the 25th annual Great Backyard Bird Count by visiting Flagstaff Area National Monuments. Materials and information can be picked up at Walnut Canyon, Sunset Crater Volcano, and Wupatki National Monuments where participants will be asked to count birds for at least 15 minutes and submit their data. More information at www.birdcount.org

—Friday evening the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center presents the Ten Tenors: Love is in the Air. A collection of classic, modern, upbeat and heartbreaking songs that capture the true spirit of love. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets at www.ycpac.com

—The Oak Creek Arts and Crafts Show returns this weekend with two locations: at the Sedona Vista Village (previously known as the Oak Creek Factory Outlets) just off state route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek and at Los Rosales Restaurant in West Sedona. Show hours are from 9am until 5pm, Friday through Sunday. 50 artists will be featured with works including paintings, photography, jewelry, Native American art and much more. The event runs Friday-Sunday and features live entertainment. Admission is free. More information at www.oakcreekartsandcraftsshow.com

—February is Black History Month, and the African Diaspora Advisory Council has added an art component to their annual essay contest. This year’s theme is “Black Health and Wellness”, the contest is open to all grades K-12 in Coconino County. Winning submissions will be honored in a Black History Month closing reception on February 27, and receive a $100 Visa gift card. Submissions accepted through this Sunday, February 20. Essays should be emailed to ADAC care of Susie Garretson at Susie Garretson at SGarretson@coconino.AZ.gov . Art submissions can be dropped off at the Historic Murdoch Center at 203 East Brannen Avenue in Flagstaff. More information at the www.coconino.az.gov .

—The Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra presents Broadway Classics, an afternoon salute to the golden age of Broadway. The show is this Saturday starting at 3 p.m. at Ardrey Memorial Auditorium on the NAU campus in Flagstaff. Audience members are required to wear face coverings. Tickets and information at www.nau.edu/cto

—On Saturday, world renowned guitarist Anthony Mazzella returns to Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood for a performance beginning at 7:00 p.m. Anthony Mazzella combines passion with virtuosic playing technique to create a truly unique instrumental guitar performance. Tickets and information at www.oldtowncenter.org

—On Sunday, Health First Foundation is teaming up with the Sedona International Film Festival to present “Conservation Legacy: An Afternoon with Bruce Babbitt”. Presentation starts at 4 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. The former Arizona governor and U.S. Secretary of the Interior will be on hand for a screening and discussion of the Red Rock State Park documentary. The Sedona International Film Festival kicks off on Saturday and runs through February 27. Information and tickets at www.sedonafilmfestival.com

—The Kingman Bi-weekly Winter Farmers Market will be held this Saturday, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lewis Kingman Park (2201 East Andy Devine Ave).

—The Prescott Winter Farmers market will be held from 10 a.m to 1 p.m., Saturday at the Dignity Health parking lot at the corner of Miller Valley and Iron Springs Road. More information at www.prescottfarmersmarket.org

—Sedona hosts their Community Farmers Market on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank Parking Lot at 2201 State route 89A in West Sedona. More information at www.sedonafarmersmarket.com

—The Sedona Public Library along with Red Rock Quilters presents the 27th Annual Quilt Show at their location at 3250 White Bear Road in Sedona. The show features dozens of handmade quilts displayed from the ceiling of the library. You can check them out for free during library hours and vote for your favorite. The show continues through March 5.

You can find more community events, or post one of your own, in the events section of our website, www.KNAU.org

