© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

One man dead after plane crashes near Kingman

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 21, 2022 at 5:39 AM MST
mohave-county-sheriff-squarelogo-1470737663285.png

Authorities say a Nevada man has died after the small plane he was piloting crashed northwest of Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say the pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine plane when it went down Saturday afternoon near the Triangle Airpark.

They say the victim died at the scene and was identified the victim Sunday as 73-year-old Richard Dennis Moynihan of Boulder City, Nevada.

Authorities say Moynihan was flying a Van’s RV-7A, which is a kit-built airplane that had its certification issued in February 2019. They say the plane was destroyed in the crash with debris scattered along U.S. 93. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Mohave County Sheriff's OfficeKingman Arizonaplane crash
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press