Senate may waive spending cap to avert school crisis

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann has scheduled a vote to waive a constitutional cap on K-12 school spending that threatens to shut down public schools statewide.

The Republican said she will put the measure up for a vote when the Senate convenes today for its afternoon session.

The House voted last week to waive the cap but some majority Republican senators refused to back the measure.

It needs a 2/3 vote to pass. Schools will exceed the spending limit on March 1 and will need to immediately plan for cutbacks that would include closures or layoffs if the Legislature does not act.