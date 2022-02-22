Winter storm expected to bring heavy snow, hazardous driving conditions

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to consider delaying all but essential travel as a powerful winter storm hits northern Arizona.

Snowfall down to 4000 feet is expected with as much as 2 inches per hour falling on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Warning from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Snow accumulations between 5-10 inches expected in areas including Flagstaff, Prescott, Sedona, Seligman and Valle. Wind gusts up to 50 mph expected at times.

ADOT says waiting out the storm before traveling is the safest and most efficient option because it allows ADOT’s snowplows to clear the highways more quickly.

Real-time road conditions and information are available by phone at 511, or online at www.az511.gov. ADOT’s Twitter account is @ArizonaDOT. Their Facebook page is facebook.com/AZDOT.

You can sign up for ADOT’s free Alerts app at www.azdot.gov/ADOTAlerts for critical information, including alternate routes and major highway closures.

As part of ADOT’s partnership with the National Weather Service, the agency will post the red high-impact storm graphic on its social media accounts to help drivers make informed decisions about travel.