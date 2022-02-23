© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

List of school and public works delays for Thursday, February, 24, 2022

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM MST
Some schools and public work agencies are on a 2-hour delayed start Thursday, February 24, 2022, following a major snow storm in northern Arizona.

Private and charter schools generally follow the lead of larger public school districts for weather-related delays and closures. However, families, students and teachers may want to check individual school websites and social media platforms for more information.

Here is a list of known delays. KNAU will continue to update it:

2-HOUR DELAYED START:

  • Flagstaff Unified School District
  • Northern Arizona University
  • All 4 Montessori campuses in Flagstaff
  • City of Flagstaff non-essential staff
  • Coconino Community College, all campuses
  • Prescott Unified School District

