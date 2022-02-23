List of school and public works delays for Thursday, February, 24, 2022
Some schools and public work agencies are on a 2-hour delayed start Thursday, February 24, 2022, following a major snow storm in northern Arizona.
Private and charter schools generally follow the lead of larger public school districts for weather-related delays and closures. However, families, students and teachers may want to check individual school websites and social media platforms for more information.
Here is a list of known delays. KNAU will continue to update it:
2-HOUR DELAYED START:
- Flagstaff Unified School District
- Northern Arizona University
- All 4 Montessori campuses in Flagstaff
- City of Flagstaff non-essential staff
- Coconino Community College, all campuses
- Prescott Unified School District