Renowned silversmith and former Navajo Council Delegate Victor Beck Sr., has died at age 80

Renowned Diné silversmith and former Navajo Nation Council Delegate Victor Beck Sr., has died at the age of 80.

He was originally from Pinon, Arizona, from the Many Goats Clan, and born for the Salt People Clan.

Beck served as a Council Delegate representing the Pinon Chapter from 1979 to 1983.

He was an award-winning silversmith and regularly participated in the Santa Fe Indian Market and the Heard Museum market.

He was selected as an Arizona Living Treasure for his contribution in preserving Navajo culture through artwork.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon said in a press release today, “Mr. Beck will be remembered as one of the great Native American artists of this generation for his craft and mastery of contemporary silversmith work.”