Blackhawk helicopters collide during training exercise near popular Utah ski resort, no serious injuries

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 24, 2022 at 3:00 PM MST
helicopter crash, Snowbird Ski Resort, Utah
AP

Two Blackhawk helicopters crashed near a Utah ski resort Tuesday morning.

The Utah National Guard says the crash occurred during a standard training exercise on U.S. Forest Service land just outside the boundaries of Snowbird Ski Resort.

Both helicopters were damaged. Nobody was seriously injured.

Skiers and snowboarders taking advantage of fresh snow and clear skies said, from a nearby chairlift, they could hear a loud sound and see significant amounts of dust emanating from the crash site.

When it settled, some could see broken propeller blades in the wreckage.

