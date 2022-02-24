© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

House OKs ban on close-in videotaping of police officers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 24, 2022 at 5:04 AM MST
John Kavanagh
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File
In this Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, speaks during a vote on the Arizona budget at the Capitol, in Phoenix. He's the sponsor of a bill to make it illegal to take photos or video of police officers in some circumstances.

The Arizona House has voted to make it illegal to take photos or video recordings of police officers in some circumstances.

Wednesday's 31-28 party-line vote came after the Republican sponsor changed his proposal to address concerns it would be unconstitutional.

Rep. John Kavanagh's initial proposal made it illegal to record within 15 feet of an officer interacting with someone unless the officer gave permission.

The revised bill lowers the distance to 8 feet to address constitutional concerns.

Democratic Rep. Reginald Bolding said it does not help minority communities who are fearful of police to ban them from recording on their cellphones.

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Legislaturearizona state capitolpolice
