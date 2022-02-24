Kelly tackles rising prices in first ad of re-election bid

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly began airing the first ad of his re-election campaign as he looks to repeat his 2020 victory in this year’s much tougher political environment for Democrats.

The ad launched Wednesday highlights his family’s humble finances growing up and paints “too many politicians” as out of touch with the financial struggles facing Americans. Rising prices for everything from food to gas look to be a potential liability for Kelly and other Democrats on the ballot this year.

The Arizona Senate race is one of the most closely watched in the country, central to Democrats’ hopes of holding onto their slim Senate majority.