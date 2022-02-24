© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Kelly tackles rising prices in first ad of re-election bid

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 24, 2022 at 6:16 AM MST
kelly.jpg
AP
/
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly began airing the first ad of his re-election campaign as he looks to repeat his 2020 victory in this year’s much tougher political environment for Democrats.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly began airing the first ad of his re-election campaign as he looks to repeat his 2020 victory in this year’s much tougher political environment for Democrats.

The ad launched Wednesday highlights his family’s humble finances growing up and paints “too many politicians” as out of touch with the financial struggles facing Americans. Rising prices for everything from food to gas look to be a potential liability for Kelly and other Democrats on the ballot this year.

The Arizona Senate race is one of the most closely watched in the country, central to Democrats’ hopes of holding onto their slim Senate majority.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News 2022 ElectionMark KellyU.S. Senate
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press