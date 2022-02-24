Reward offered leading to arrest of suspect in Yavapai-Apache police officer shooting

The Yavapai Silent Witness program is offering up to an $11,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who shot and seriously injured a Yavapai-Apache Police Officer earlier this month.

Sergeant Preston Brogdon was on duty Feb. 9 when he was shot in the abdomen. He has undergone multiple surgeries and is no longer in the ICU. A

uthorities say 39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez is wanted for questioning in the case and a federal warrant has been issued for his arrest. He remains at large since the incident.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is urged to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. All tips are anonymous.