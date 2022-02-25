COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Coconino County

Coconino County health officials say confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to decline. In their weekly virus summary, they report 267 new known cases between Feb. 13 and 19.

It represents a steep drop from a pandemic high point of 3,583 confirmed infections during one week in mid-January.

Page and tribal communities have seen the highest number of new recent cases and Williams continues to have the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated people in the county.

Meanwhile, Yavapai County also reports a decline in cases.

On Friday, officials reported 95 infections since Tuesday and 14 deaths.

Despite the decrease in COVID infections statewide, all 15 Arizona counties remain in high community transmission.

Statewide, nearly 1,800 new known cases and 55 deaths were reported Friday.