KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona's Ukrainian community, supporters rally in PHX against Russian invasion

Associated Press
Published February 28, 2022
Hundreds of members and supporters of Arizona’s Ukrainian community rallied Sunday in Phoenix amid the unprovoked Russian invasion.

The Arizona Republic reports, the crowd assembled at the Ukrainian Cultural Center and marched in support of Ukraine’s independence.

Supporters included Ukrainian immigrants and those with family in the country and they urged a stop to purchases of Russian oil and gas along other actions.

Marchers wore blue and yellow matching the Ukrainian flag and carried signs of support.

Some Russian residents rallied with the group in protest of their government’s actions.

Nearly 200 people have been killed during the invasion including three children. More than 1,000 have reportedly been wounded.

