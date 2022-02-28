© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ GOP wants state Supreme Court to rule voting by mail unconstitutional

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 28, 2022 at 3:29 PM MST
The Arizona Republican Party is asking the state Supreme Court to rule that voting by mail is unconstitutional.

The GOP’s request would upend the election procedure used by 90% of voters in a battleground state that will be crucial to determining which party controls the U.S. Senate after the 2022 election.

The suit drew swift condemnation from Democrats who said the GOP is attacking a secure and popular method of voting.

The lawsuit comes amid GOP efforts on many fronts to remake the system for casting and counting votes.

