Coconino County at a medium level of COVID-19 transmission, per new CDC metrics

Coconino County health officials say local COVID-19 transmission is at a medium level, according to new metrics announced Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new CDC guidelines suggest counties consider the number of new cases and their impacts to the local health care system in determining restrictions and prevention measures.

According to the CDC, counties that have low and medium levels of transmission can potentially go without masks in public indoor settings, including schools. At a high level the agency recommends masks indoors.

County officials say, however, that people with COVID symptoms, a positive test or exposure to an infected person should wear a mask regardless of community spread. COVID cases in Coconino County have plummeted in recent weeks.

On Friday, officials reported fewer than 270 infections for the week of Feb. 13–19. That’s down from a pandemic high of nearly 3,600 in mid-January.