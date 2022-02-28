© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff accepting applications for community garden plots at 3 locations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 28, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST
Flagstaff community garden
City of Flagstaff
/

The city of Flagstaff is accepting applications for community garden plot rentals at three locations. Rentals are good from May through October.

Full and half scholarships are available on a case-by-case basis.

Members of the public are invited to submit applications starting Tuesday, March 1. Garden plots are assigned on a first-come-first-served basis, with priority given to returning gardeners who submit an application by April 1.

City officials say community gardens enrich neighborhoods as sources of fresh produce and places for physical exercise, outdoor education and spiritual well-being.

You can learn more about the community gardens and apply for a garden plot at https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/4630/Community-Gardens.

For any related questions, email gardens@flagstaffaz.gov, or call (928) 213 2146.

arizona news City of Flagstaff community gardens
KNAU STAFF
