Police: Body believed to be suspect in officer shooting

Published February 28, 2022 at 4:57 AM MST
A body found last week in the Verde River is believed to be that of Valentine Rodriguez, a suspect in the recent shooting of a Yavapai-Apache police officer.

Authorities on Friday say the body has not yet been formally identified but personal items show the man may be 39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez.

He has been a suspect in the Feb. 9 shooting of Yavapai-Apache police Sgt. Preston Brogdon, who is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities say a father and son were fishing when they spotted the body. The cause of death is unknown.

